Bauxite to graduate 122 tonight at 'The Pit'

One hundred twenty-two Bauxite students will be receiving diplomas during the exercises which are set to begin at 7 p.m. at the Bauxite Football Field. He is planning to pursue a bachelor's degree in computer engineering and a master's degree in computer science at either the University of Oklahoma in Norman or the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

