At local level, pot getting mixed rec...

At local level, pot getting mixed reception

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Local governments across Arkansas are the key to implementing the voter-approved Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment, but some county and city officials say they have questions about how to do so legally and responsibly. Others are actively embracing the pot-related facilities because the drug must be grown and dispensed in Arkansas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
test 10 min Guest 1
Help wanted 39 min Buddy 1
Dog training 1 hr Guest 1
Electric shopping carts at Wal Mart (Dec '13) 2 hr Now_What- 63
do you miss Obama? 2 hr Now_What- 19
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! 2 hr jonesboro 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! 2 hr jonesboro 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Washington County was issued at May 01 at 3:39PM CDT

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,772 • Total comments across all topics: 280,701,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC