Arkansas Watershed Management Experts...

Arkansas Watershed Management Experts Available to Comment on Flooding

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. Watershed management experts Brian Haggard and Marty Matlock are available to comment on environmental conditions that contribute to flooding.

