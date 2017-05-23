Arkansas man suspected in assault wit...

Arkansas man suspected in assault with arrow surrenders

A man turned himself in to the Crawford County sheriff's office Tuesday in connection with an archery attack on another man after an argument early Monday morning. A battery warrant was issued Monday for Kenneth Miesen, 42, after Raymond Van Holson, 41, was shot in the head with an arrow.

