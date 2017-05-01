Arkansas man dies from I-55 crash nea...

Arkansas man dies from I-55 crash near Dwight

7 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Anthony G. Shelton, of Fayetteville, Ark., was taken from the scene to Morris Hospital and pronounced dead in the emergency room at 3:28 p.m., according to Grundy County Coroner John W. Callahan. Shelton, 55, was traveling north on Interstate 55 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck the overpass structure.

