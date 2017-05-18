4 Duggar sisters sue, cite police files reveal

4 Duggar sisters sue, cite police fil...

Four daughters of the Jim Bob Duggar family have sued local officials, claiming that they improperly released police documents to a tabloid that published the information and identified the girls as victims of sexual abuse at the hands of their brother Josh. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court in Fayetteville.

