Woods, others answer to new indictment in kickback scheme

Attorneys for three men indicted on charges they arranged kickbacks in return for state grants entered not guilty pleas Monday for their clients to a revised set of allegations in the case. Attorneys for former state Sen. Jon Woods, R-Springdale, Ecclesia College President Oren Paris III of Springdale and Randell Shelton, a consultant of Alma, notified federal court of their intention to seek a delay at a 10 a.m. arraignment hearing at the courthouse in Fayetteville.

