Wilson Park playground closed as reno...

Wilson Park playground closed as renovations continue

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

Renovation work at Wilson Park is moving into the playground demolition phase this week as crews continue on a series of improvements to the iconic Fayetteville park. The 20-year-old playground equipment is set to be removed and replaced as part of the project, which also includes the addition of a new musical playground and several parking infrastructure improvements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 min guest 35,084
Don't tax my porn! 50 min guest 1
Survey 1 hr guest 4
Executions 1 hr guest 8
Let's name our FARTS 2 hr SSOB 4
Craig rickert 3 hr Guest 6
Don Latourette 3 hr Shocked 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,687 • Total comments across all topics: 280,554,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC