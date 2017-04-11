Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Margo Price coming to the AMP in 2017
The lineup includes Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Margo Price, and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 21. Prices range from $46-$155.50.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|7 min
|guest
|34,742
|Eating and Drinking During Church Service (Mar '14)
|42 min
|Guest
|148
|Jason E. Williams
|56 min
|Not a heartless a...
|6
|Another fake christain
|1 hr
|SSOB
|2
|"Splitting" kids on taxes
|2 hr
|Guest
|1
|Spicer
|3 hr
|guest
|5
|Another False Flag: Outed War Propagandist Whit...
|5 hr
|UHavePenisEnvy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC