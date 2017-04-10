Weekly deals & more: April 10-16, 2017

Weekly deals & more: April 10-16, 2017

Does your kid want to be a bat boy or girl for the NWA Naturals for a night? Sign up for the experience at Foghorn's ! Ozark Natural Foods is conducting a survey of it's owners. Fill it out for a chance to win a $200 gift card! Walton Arts Center is offering $10 off tickets to The Curious Incident of the Night Time w/ code CURIOUS! Expires 4/14.

