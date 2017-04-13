Washington Elementary Tour of Homes s...

Washington Elementary Tour of Homes set for May 20

It is time again for the 14th annual Washington Elementary Tour of Homes fundraiser. As a lover of architecture and design, this is a far more interesting school fundraising event to me than sending kids door to door to sell wrapping paper or candy.

