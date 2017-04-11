Used book donations needed for 2017 Charlie Brown Book Sale
This year's sale is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. May 3-4, and from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 6 at Vandergriff Elementary, 2975 E. Township Street. Named in honor of a chocolate lab adopted from the Lib Horn Animal Shelter of Fayetteville by Vandergriff teacher Sherri Wheeler, the event is the largest annual fundraiser for the shelter.
