Used book donations needed for 2017 C...

Used book donations needed for 2017 Charlie Brown Book Sale

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

This year's sale is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. May 3-4, and from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 6 at Vandergriff Elementary, 2975 E. Township Street. Named in honor of a chocolate lab adopted from the Lib Horn Animal Shelter of Fayetteville by Vandergriff teacher Sherri Wheeler, the event is the largest annual fundraiser for the shelter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 3 hr BARNEYII 34,744
What The Democrats Don't Want You To Know About... 4 hr history buff 14
Eating and Drinking During Church Service (Mar '14) 5 hr Guest 148
Jason E. Williams 5 hr Not a heartless a... 6
Another fake christain 5 hr SSOB 2
"Splitting" kids on taxes 6 hr Guest 1
Spicer 8 hr guest 5
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,525 • Total comments across all topics: 280,231,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC