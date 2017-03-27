University of Arkansas testing nuclea...

University of Arkansas testing nuclear reactor's radioactivity

Work began in March to assess the level of radioactivity remaining at the heart of a shuttered nuclear reactor test site in rural Washington County. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the findings will determine the waste classification for the site's reactor vessel.

