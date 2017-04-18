University of Arkansas considers meta...

University of Arkansas considers metal detectors for stadium

The University of Arkansas in Fayetteville is looking to add metal detectors at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the university has no metal detectors for athletic events and the bid request is meant to estimate equipment costs.

Fayetteville, AR

