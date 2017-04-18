University of Arkansas considers metal detectors for stadium
The University of Arkansas in Fayetteville is looking to add metal detectors at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the university has no metal detectors for athletic events and the bid request is meant to estimate equipment costs.
