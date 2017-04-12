UA students testing delivery robots in Fayetteville

If you've ever imagined a future in which robots delivered food to your door, carried your books, or delivered your online purchases, that future may be nearer than you think. For almost a year, a fleet of robots have been making their way around the streets of downtown Fayetteville, mapping the neighborhoods and preparing to begin delivering everything from packages to pizzas to the people of the city.

