UA gifts to birth startup hub

A family's gifts to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville will establish a new space downtown to help students develop their business ideas. Jerry and Kay Brewer of Fayetteville are giving $500,000, and Clete Brewer, their son, along with his wife, Tammy, are contributing another $100,000 to create the Brewer Family Entrepreneurship Hub.

