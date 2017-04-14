UA gifts to birth startup hub

UA gifts to birth startup hub

Read more: NWAonline

A family's gifts to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville will establish a new space downtown to help students develop their business ideas. Jerry and Kay Brewer of Fayetteville are giving $500,000, and Clete Brewer, their son, along with his wife, Tammy, are contributing another $100,000 to create the Brewer Family Entrepreneurship Hub.

