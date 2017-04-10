U.S. auction of One Bank draws state feelers
At least four Arkansas banks have shown interest in bidding for One Bank & Trust of Little Rock, according to an order in the federal government's lawsuit against OneFinancial Corp., the bank's holding company. On April 7, an order in the case was filed indicating the federal government plans to sell at auction the stock it seized in OneFinancial and has held in escrow since Nov. 3, 2015.
