Thunderstorms flood parts of Northwest Arkansas Wednesday
Rick Johnson, Washington County Emergency Services director said there's been a lot of rain and flash flooding in the county since the rain moved in overnight, leading to several water rescues by emergency responders of people who tried to drive through flooded areas. "We've had several people driving into water this morning," Johnson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|12 min
|Mary Jane rotten ...
|35,145
|Samuel 12:11-12
|16 min
|guest
|3
|Soros-Linked Chobani Yogurt Sues Alex Jones,...
|38 min
|guest
|4
|Mar a Lago
|41 min
|guest
|2
|Executions
|1 hr
|Guest
|13
|Martha Stocklin
|1 hr
|Truthseeker
|4
|Craig rickert
|2 hr
|guessing
|35
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC