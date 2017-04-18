Three potential draftees to have makeshift Pro Day
Four days before the draft, three players likely to be drafted late on Friday or on Saturday in the 4-7 rounds of the NFL Draft will have a makeshift Pro Day for scouts. Arkansas wide receiver Cody Hollister, Wyoming tight end Jacob Hollister, and Arkansas wide receiver Keon Hatcher will go through a workout for several scouts on the University of Arkansas campus.
