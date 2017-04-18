Three potential draftees to have make...

Three potential draftees to have makeshift Pro Day

Four days before the draft, three players likely to be drafted late on Friday or on Saturday in the 4-7 rounds of the NFL Draft will have a makeshift Pro Day for scouts. Arkansas wide receiver Cody Hollister, Wyoming tight end Jacob Hollister, and Arkansas wide receiver Keon Hatcher will go through a workout for several scouts on the University of Arkansas campus.

