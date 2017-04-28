The New School Names Ferrell As First...

The New School Names Ferrell As First Basketball Coach

The New School in Fayetteville has been around for years but are adding a high school for the first time and Friday they found their man to lead the basketball program. Long time West Fork coach David Ferrell was introduced as the new boys basketball coach in a press conference Friday morning.

