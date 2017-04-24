Suit filed over county judge's firing...

Suit filed over county judge's firings, hirings

14 hrs ago

The county judge for Washington County didn't follow policy when he fired and hired department heads, and the money paid to the new employees should be returned to taxpayers, a class-action lawsuit states. George Butler, former chief of staff for the county judge, filed the civil lawsuit Wednesday in Washington County Circuit Court alleging illegal exaction of taxpayer money.

