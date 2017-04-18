State jobless rate falls to record lo...

State jobless rate falls to record low of 3.6%

Arkansas' unemployment rate dropped to 3.6 percent in March, its third-straight monthly record low, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday. Since 1957, as far back as data are available, Arkansas' unemployment rate has not been as low as 3.8 percent until this year, according to the bureau.

