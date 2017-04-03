Standoff, shot net Durbin prison time

Standoff, shot net Durbin prison time

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: NWAonline

Bryan Scott Durbin pleaded guilty in Washington County Circuit Court on Thursday to attempted first-degree battery for shooting at a Fayetteville police officer. Durbin, 43, homeless, was arrested Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
War 8 min depety 20
meth girls 12 min igotsomeofthat 5
Are you supposed to tip the car hops at Sonic? (Sep '08) 28 min depety 789
News Jonesboro boy, 16, charged in slaying 57 min Guest 91
Hillary blames 1 hr Guest 4
Susan Rice requested to unmask names of Trump t... 1 hr GuesT 22
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 hr Emily here again 34,656
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,187 • Total comments across all topics: 280,102,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC