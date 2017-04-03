Standoff, shot net Durbin prison time
Bryan Scott Durbin pleaded guilty in Washington County Circuit Court on Thursday to attempted first-degree battery for shooting at a Fayetteville police officer. Durbin, 43, homeless, was arrested Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|War
|8 min
|depety
|20
|meth girls
|12 min
|igotsomeofthat
|5
|Are you supposed to tip the car hops at Sonic? (Sep '08)
|28 min
|depety
|789
|Jonesboro boy, 16, charged in slaying
|57 min
|Guest
|91
|Hillary blames
|1 hr
|Guest
|4
|Susan Rice requested to unmask names of Trump t...
|1 hr
|GuesT
|22
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|Emily here again
|34,656
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC