Springdale child killed in flooding
The top of light posts are visible Wednesday, April 26, 2017, after heavy rains caused flooding by the Town Branch Creek near South School Avenue in Fayetteville. Heavy rains caused flooding and submerged portions of the Razorback Regional Greenway Trail including portions of the Town Branch section.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm an indocumented immigrant
|1 min
|Guest
|5
|Trumps war with the media
|4 min
|Guest
|1
|Why are ILLEGALS now referred to as UNDOCUMENTED?
|7 min
|guest
|11
|Trump and the media
|9 min
|Guest
|1
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Bad Dad
|35,431
|Need a Home Builder (Apr '12)
|1 hr
|TAT
|7
|Office of Child Support Enforcement?? (question) (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|been there
|57
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC