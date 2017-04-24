Over the weekend, I had the opportunity to share my work at two separate readings - one on Friday night hosted by the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, and one on Saturday hosted by Impossible Language, a fabulous reading series in Memphis, TN. There's much to say about reading and reading series, of course, but I'll forgo it in favor of writing about the five-hour journey from Fayetteville to Memphis.

