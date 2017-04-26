Sit & Spin restaurant/laundromat now open in Fayetteville

There's a new spot to wash some clothes, grab lunch, and have a beer near now open the University of Arkansas. Sit & Spin, the new eco-friendly laundromat and neighborhood restaurant by locals Ben Gitchel, Hannah Withers, and A.B. Merritt is up and running at 737 N. Leverett Ave., in the building that was once home to a Pizza Hut location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.