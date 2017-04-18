Richard's Country Meat Market prepared for crawfish season, upcoming holidays
After being name the Best of the Best meat market by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for nine years running, there's no doubt that Richard's Country Meat Market in Fayetteville is the place to go for all of your beef, pork and chicken needs. "Crawfish season is huge for us right now," owner Richard McGinnis said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chelsea Clinton
|42 min
|guest
|11
|Communist Party membership numbers climbing...
|1 hr
|guest
|13
|Upper Crust being investigated by labor board
|2 hr
|Kale8gh
|3
|Hillary Clinton Spied on her Own Campaign Staff
|4 hr
|guest
|14
|My wife
|5 hr
|Guest
|16
|Florida Drive Home...Bumbling, Stumbling, Cryin...
|5 hr
|Guest
|3
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|Question
|35,010
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC