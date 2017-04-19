Review: Complicated relationships pro...

Review: Complicated relationships provide the curiosities in "The Curious Incident" at the WAC

How does anyone stage a play about complicated relationships, a disorder on the autism spectrum and patience, with a dash of mathematics thrown in for good measure? If "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" is our only such example, and I suspect it is, the answer is with noise, lights, inventive stage craft and a little bit of humanity. "Curious Incident" is the rare play to be presented as part of the Walton Arts Center's Broadway series, which usually features singalong musicals.

