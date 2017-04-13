Restaurant Transitions: Katmandu Mo Mo kiosk open in River Market;...

Katmandu Mo Mo, which has been enormously popular as a food truck vending Nepalese dumplings and other Himalayan goodies, is going brick-and-mortar, after a fashion: Its kiosk in the River Market's Ottenheimer Market Hall, 400 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, was expected to open Wednesday. Owner Kyler Nordeck says it will be open, tentatively, at least, 10:30 a.m. to market close, 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday and it'll keep the food truck operating, particularly for special events.

