Prelude Breakfast Bar the place to go...

Prelude Breakfast Bar the place to go for breakfast anytime

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Arkansas Times

For the last stop of a three-day Fayetteville eating extravaganza, I chose Prelude Breakfast Bar . I'd heard rave reviews about it from a Fayetteville resident , so I was primed for breakfast-for-lunch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Susan Rice requested to unmask names of Trump t... 9 min District10 16
Steve Bannon 11 min District10 12
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 31 min Emily here again 34,656
War 3 hr Guest 3
Peeping Tom 4 hr Arkansaw 1
remember when these businesses were here? (Jul '08) 6 hr Guest 860
Poll Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10) 6 hr Nunya469 1,781
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,274 • Total comments across all topics: 280,097,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC