Police: Fayetteville Woman Selling Cocaine, Marijuana From Home
A Fayetteville woman faces drug trafficking charges after police found roughly eight pounds of packaged cocaine and marijuana inside her home, according to a preliminary arrest report. Janet A. Gladner, 37, was arrested Friday in connection with drug trafficking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who the F*** does Phil Robertson think he is ?
|15 min
|adf
|38
|Police search for attempted murder suspect
|43 min
|Crackhead
|3
|I Was Right About Sweden
|52 min
|Guest
|4
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|BARNEYII
|34,711
|Jonesboro boy, 16, charged in slaying
|1 hr
|Guest
|107
|Peeping Tom
|2 hr
|adf
|2
|Aldi? No it sucks (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|Guest
|96
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC