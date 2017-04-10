Police: Fayetteville Woman Selling Cocaine, Marijuana From Home

A Fayetteville woman faces drug trafficking charges after police found roughly eight pounds of packaged cocaine and marijuana inside her home, according to a preliminary arrest report. Janet A. Gladner, 37, was arrested Friday in connection with drug trafficking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.