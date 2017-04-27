Pinpoint Fayetteville pinball bar coming to Block Avenue

If there was an official mayor of fun in Fayetteville, longtime local resident Bo Counts would be a shoe-in for the position. Well known for his elaborate Halloween and New Year's Eve parties, as co-host of the Drive-In Speakerbox Podcast and associated Tavern Trivia nights at Smoke & Barrel, as local DJ BeatBachs, a co-host of the popular Later with Jason Suel television show, a board director of non-profit arts organization Art Amiss, and for a host of other fun projects, Counts is like a Renaissance man of good times.

