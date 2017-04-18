Phillip D. Hafen

Phillip D. Hafen

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Independent Register

Phil was the son of the late Harold Hafen and the late Catherine Keyes. He graduated from Brodhead High School in Wisconsin and joined the Navy soon after.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
remember when these businesses were here? (Jul '08) 1 hr lacylady 862
Another False Flag: Outed War Propagandist Whit... 1 hr BOSS 22
Godfather Of Disinformation Exposed 1 hr BOSS 9
Liberal Has No Answer When Asked Why Enforcing ... 1 hr BOSS 20
Ole Bill out 1 hr Guest 18
Alex Jones right wing news source 1 hr SSOB 3
Nettleton ffa 1 hr Concerned alum 26
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Washington County was issued at April 19 at 3:40PM CDT

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,836 • Total comments across all topics: 280,417,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC