Performance Series to Present Live Score of 'Metropolis'

Katy Henriksen hosts a Trillium Salon Series with musicians Er-Gene Kahng and Ryan Cockerham . Henriksen is the organizer behind the Trillium Salon Series, that seeks to provide classical music performances in intimate, unusual spaces around town for free.

