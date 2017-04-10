Ozark Regional Transit Asks For Public Input With Survey, Meetings About U.S. Business 71 Bus Ser...
Ozark Regional Transit is conducting a survey and holding meetings this week to gauge interest in a higher level of bus service along U.S. Business 71. The survey will help the company see if there's enough interest in the route, which would run from Fayetteville to Bentonville. It's also asking what amenities would encourage people to use the service.
