New in NW: Hawgz, So. Food Co., sit-down TrickDilly's
Three new eateries are set to open in NWA, a look at liquor permits on file with the state Alcohol Beverage Control division: In Fayetteville, David Bass , owner of Stir bar at 422 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville, plans to open Yeehawg at 402 Dickson St., in the space formerly occupied by Kracken Killer Seafood, which closed in February. Bass is leasing the space from Zac Wooden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|11 min
|BARNEYII
|35,175
|Homeschooling in jonesboro , needing information (Oct '12)
|18 min
|gyps49
|37
|fox news raped my unicorn
|28 min
|guest
|6
|What if he won't talk to his exwife in front of...
|30 min
|guest
|7
|Charlie turner back on meth
|31 min
|guest
|2
|Looking for Robert Barnes from Nettleton
|48 min
|Guest
|10
|Another Trump in your face lie
|1 hr
|Guest
|14
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC