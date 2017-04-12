New book explores Fayetteville's history and its resiliency
Although nearly all the buildings in this 1950s postcard looking east on Center Street have disappeared, the Historic Washington County Courthouse still stands at the end of the street. Read a few "Best Places to Live" type of lists and you'll keep seeing the city of Fayetteville listed among the top choices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who the F*** does Phil Robertson think he is ?
|3 min
|guest
|79
|MOAB Dropped!
|21 min
|guest
|5
|Starting over
|57 min
|Guest
|10
|Help me pleasssee gaurdianship laws???
|1 hr
|Guest
|3
|Silver
|1 hr
|Tripp
|12
|Another False Flag: Outed War Propagandist Whit...
|1 hr
|what
|11
|Real Men Don't Wear Skinny Jeans!
|1 hr
|guest
|8
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC