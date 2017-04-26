Morning Storms Cause Flooding, Road Closures And Swift Water Rescues
Widespread flooding throughout the viewing area on Wednesday morning has caused several road closures and prompted swift water rescues. Fayetteville firefighters rescued a person who got stranded on an air mattress along South School Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Craig rickert
|29 min
|The Watcher
|52
|Another Trump in your face lie
|2 hr
|Capt Obvious
|12
|Gofund me for Trump
|2 hr
|District10
|6
|What if he won't talk to his exwife in front of...
|3 hr
|Shy
|4
|Becky Box
|3 hr
|paranoid parent
|3
|did you lose a class ring? (Jan '10)
|3 hr
|Ronnie brown
|17
|Craig Rickert channel 8 news. (Nov '15)
|4 hr
|BrendaMurphy
|12
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC