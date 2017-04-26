Morning Storms Cause Flooding, Road C...

Morning Storms Cause Flooding, Road Closures And Swift Water Rescues

Widespread flooding throughout the viewing area on Wednesday morning has caused several road closures and prompted swift water rescues. Fayetteville firefighters rescued a person who got stranded on an air mattress along South School Avenue.

