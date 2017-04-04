Mobile Home Blocks Traffic Along College Avenue In Fayetteville
A mobile home caused quite the traffic jam in Fayetteville on Tuesday morning after it got lodged at the intersection of College Avenue and Rolling Hills Drive. The driver of truck pulling the mobile home said his brakes overheated and went out as he was driving, and he wasn't able to stop, police on scene said.
