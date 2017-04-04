Mobile Home Blocks Traffic Along Coll...

Mobile Home Blocks Traffic Along College Avenue In Fayetteville

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

A mobile home caused quite the traffic jam in Fayetteville on Tuesday morning after it got lodged at the intersection of College Avenue and Rolling Hills Drive. The driver of truck pulling the mobile home said his brakes overheated and went out as he was driving, and he wasn't able to stop, police on scene said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jake Bryant from Texas 8 min Eyeball 16
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr Reality Check 34,628
"Gender neutral" bathrooms in Hardee's and Taco... 3 hr Capt Obvious 2
Tattoos equals Stupidty (Aug '16) 4 hr Jesus 61
Susan Rice requested to unmask names of Trump t... 7 hr Crybaby Yellville 7
News Jonesboro boy, 16, charged in slaying 8 hr liberals are crim... 82
lindsay sherry the blast from da past (Mar '16) 18 hr Das 2
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,594 • Total comments across all topics: 280,064,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC