Mike Neighbors gets vote of confidence from Arkansas high school coaches
As a native Arkansan Neighbors is well-known in the Natural State and those who have their finger on the pulse of Arkansas sports, are excited about the hire. Greenwood Bulldogs football coach Rick Jones has known Neighbors for years and says he'll be a great recruiter for the Hogs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|poontang
|5 min
|guest
|1
|Looking for Robert Barnes from Nettleton
|18 min
|Guest
|5
|Jason E. Williams
|50 min
|Shea
|4
|police staking out railroad crossings at the en... (Feb '11)
|54 min
|Paul
|45
|Jonesboro boy, 16, charged in slaying
|1 hr
|PC is bad
|73
|Looks like the religion of peace strikes again.
|1 hr
|PC is bad
|4
|Turnrows boutique
|1 hr
|Guest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC