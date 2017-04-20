Mentor gave writer his chance
How many of us owe our careers to a person that took a chance on us over more qualified candidates? For me, that person was Jim Morriss, the longtime editor of the Morning News in Springdale. Morriss died last week, and tributes are pouring in from former employees, colleagues and proteges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Executions
|3 min
|Guest
|6
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|32 min
|guest
|34,886
|Ole Bill out
|59 min
|adf
|19
|Alex Jones right wing news source
|1 hr
|Guest
|5
|Exclusive: Obama Robbed Investors To Prop-Up Ob...
|1 hr
|Guest
|1
|Hillary Clinton Spied on her Own Campaign Staff
|1 hr
|NeverWithHer
|1
|Best/worst people/places to rent from
|2 hr
|Needing a place t...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC