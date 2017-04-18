Medical marijuana growth facility sets sights on Fayetteville
The City Council on May 2 will consider selling 5 acres in south Fayetteville for $75,000 to Brian Faught, executive vice president of Adcomm. Faught intends to develop the property under his new company, AR-Canna LLC, a medical marijuana cultivation facility, according to city documents.
