Medical marijuana growth facility sets sights on Fayetteville

The City Council on May 2 will consider selling 5 acres in south Fayetteville for $75,000 to Brian Faught, executive vice president of Adcomm. Faught intends to develop the property under his new company, AR-Canna LLC, a medical marijuana cultivation facility, according to city documents.

