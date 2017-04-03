Mayfield's attorney enters not guilty...

Mayfield's attorney enters not guilty plea

On the day before OU's annual spring game, Woody Bassett , an attorney for Baker Mayfield , entered a not guilty plea on four misdemeanor charges stemming from Mayfield's Feb. 25 arrest. A new court date has not been set at this time, according to an employee at the Fayetteville District Court.

