Lineup released for third annual Bentonville Film Festival
For the third straight year, a sleepy little town just a few miles north of Fayetteville will be home to a major film festival in the springtime. Of course, we're talking about the Bentonville Film Festival , the Walmart-sponsored event founded by actor Geena Davisin 2015 with the intention to help champion women and diversity in film.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jonesboro boy, 16, charged in slaying
|22 min
|Guest
|84
|Steve Bannon
|24 min
|Guest
|1
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|39 min
|just sayin
|1,780
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|1 hr
|Guest
|40
|"Gender neutral" bathrooms in Hardee's and Taco...
|2 hr
|Guest
|3
|Best place to buy cars in JB
|3 hr
|Buckeye4life
|1
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|Now_What-
|34,630
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC