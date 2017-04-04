Lineup released for third annual Bent...

Lineup released for third annual Bentonville Film Festival

For the third straight year, a sleepy little town just a few miles north of Fayetteville will be home to a major film festival in the springtime. Of course, we're talking about the Bentonville Film Festival , the Walmart-sponsored event founded by actor Geena Davisin 2015 with the intention to help champion women and diversity in film.

