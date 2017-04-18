Karsten Creek, The Blessings to host NCAA D-I Championship in 2018, '19
The NCAA Championship sites for the near future are now clear, as Karsten Creek Golf Club and The Blessings Golf Club were announced Tuesday by the NCAA as the 2018 and 2019 locations for the Division I men's and women's championships. Karsten Creek, Oklahoma State's home course, returns as an NCAA Championship host seven years after its latest staging of the event.
