Jonathan Demme's Arkansas connection

2 hrs ago

With news of Jonathan Demme's passing, Arkansas Times movie reviewer Guy Lancaster called our attention to the acclaimed director's work on a film called "Fighting Mad," which was filmed in parts of rural Washington County, with scenes shot in Fort Smith, Clarksville and Fayetteville. From the Encyclopedia of Arkansas's entry on the film: Local people played small parts, and Gino Franco, a local child, had a major role as the hero's young son.

Fayetteville, AR

