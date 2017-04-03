J. Cole Adds '4 Your Eyez Only' To His Platinum Collection
J. Cole breathes life into that running tagline yet again. The Dreamville leader celebrates the platinum status of his current studio album, 4 Your Eyez Only , on Friday afternoon .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vibe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Janna Nicole
|3 min
|Guest
|4
|Syrian War
|4 min
|Snowflake
|29
|Johnson motorcyle wreck
|15 min
|guest
|11
|War
|36 min
|Obama
|36
|Hillary blames
|55 min
|LOL_at_dumbass_s
|15
|Are you supposed to tip the car hops at Sonic? (Sep '08)
|2 hr
|tip
|791
|casey carpenter (Jan '16)
|2 hr
|Family friend
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC