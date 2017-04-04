Intimate moments make for compelling drama in TheatreSquared's new offering "Intimate Apparel"

The small things, when added together, become the big thing. How else could we have so much sexual tension in a shared cup of tea? Or such heartbreak in a husband ignoring his wife when she gushes out about the quality and texture of a piece of fabric? These intimate moments are among those in a series of intimate moments in Lynn Nottage 's "Intimate Apparel," on stage in Fayetteville now through April 16 courtesy of TheatreSquared .

