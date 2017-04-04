Intimate moments make for compelling ...

Intimate moments make for compelling drama in TheatreSquared's new offering "Intimate Apparel"

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

The small things, when added together, become the big thing. How else could we have so much sexual tension in a shared cup of tea? Or such heartbreak in a husband ignoring his wife when she gushes out about the quality and texture of a piece of fabric? These intimate moments are among those in a series of intimate moments in Lynn Nottage 's "Intimate Apparel," on stage in Fayetteville now through April 16 courtesy of TheatreSquared .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Now_What- 34,625
News Jonesboro boy, 16, charged in slaying 1 hr Guest 78
Platos Closet (Oct '12) 1 hr Destinymassey13 46
Russian ties except for a few things 2 hr Guest 1
Susan Rice requested to unmask names of Trump t... 2 hr Guest 5
Bono Family Medical Clinic (Sep '16) 3 hr Chickie 4
Turnrows boutique 4 hr Rupert JIGGLEBOTTOM 7
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Washington County was issued at April 04 at 4:18PM CDT

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,146 • Total comments across all topics: 280,054,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC