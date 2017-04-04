Intimate moments make for compelling drama in TheatreSquared's new offering "Intimate Apparel"
The small things, when added together, become the big thing. How else could we have so much sexual tension in a shared cup of tea? Or such heartbreak in a husband ignoring his wife when she gushes out about the quality and texture of a piece of fabric? These intimate moments are among those in a series of intimate moments in Lynn Nottage 's "Intimate Apparel," on stage in Fayetteville now through April 16 courtesy of TheatreSquared .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Now_What-
|34,625
|Jonesboro boy, 16, charged in slaying
|1 hr
|Guest
|78
|Platos Closet (Oct '12)
|1 hr
|Destinymassey13
|46
|Russian ties except for a few things
|2 hr
|Guest
|1
|Susan Rice requested to unmask names of Trump t...
|2 hr
|Guest
|5
|Bono Family Medical Clinic (Sep '16)
|3 hr
|Chickie
|4
|Turnrows boutique
|4 hr
|Rupert JIGGLEBOTTOM
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC