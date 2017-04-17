In D.C., WWI wall's crafters face hurdles
The new national World War I memorial won't be finished in time for the centennial of the armistice that ended the conflict, officials said last week. The memorial won't be as sweeping as originally envisioned, either, but the simpler design may cost less money and encounter less opposition, they added.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|War is a losers game
|4 min
|Vet
|12
|Dear Husbands: how important is a clean house?
|7 min
|Husband
|3
|AR restaurant focused on fighting hunger expands
|17 min
|@Real Kelly
|1
|Hillary Clinton Still Not POTUS
|47 min
|qwe
|29
|Lil’ Hero: Kid Trolls CNN Live Shot, Mouths ‘Fa...
|58 min
|Guest
|5
|Questions for Pentecostals
|1 hr
|Hmmm
|16
|Godfather Of Disinformation Exposed
|2 hr
|guest
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC