If development makes an area too expensive for folks of modern means ...
It is no secret that at best, I consider developers to be a necessary evil, and at worst, a blight on society. This thought is never far from my mind as I travel through parts of town where folks of modest means once lived - but shiny new apartments and businesses have taken the place of inexpensive dwellings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Let's name our FARTS
|28 min
|Flatuencia Toiletta
|7
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|40 min
|Bernie
|35,137
|Mar a Lago
|1 hr
|Guest
|1
|Globalists Claim Russian Hackers Targeted Macro...
|1 hr
|Guest
|3
|Craig rickert
|2 hr
|Susie
|34
|Soros-Linked Chobani Yogurt Sues Alex Jones,...
|2 hr
|Guest
|3
|Samuel 12:11-12
|3 hr
|TheLordIsOne
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC