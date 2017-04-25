If development makes an area too expe...

If development makes an area too expensive for folks of modern means ...

It is no secret that at best, I consider developers to be a necessary evil, and at worst, a blight on society. This thought is never far from my mind as I travel through parts of town where folks of modest means once lived - but shiny new apartments and businesses have taken the place of inexpensive dwellings.

